George Robb

A memorial service with military honors was Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. He died May 20, 2020, in his home in Oakland, Neb., at age 97.
George Clark Robb was born on Jan. 3, 1923, in New Philadelphia, Ohio. His parents were Harry Clark and Edna (Kappler) Robb.
George graduated from New Philadelphia High at age 17 in 1940, where he was salutatorian and president of his sophomore, junior and senior classes. George graduated with a 4.0 GPA from the University of California at Berkley in June of 1947 with a major in political science and a minor in chemistry.
A lieutenant during WWII, George served as a pilot and flight instructor in the United States Navy until his discharge in November of 1945.
George was a freshman law student at the University of Nebraska when he opted to join the FBI in November of 1947. He enjoyed a career with the FBI, until his retirement in 1975 at which time he was serving as supervisor of the Organized Crime and Terrorist Squad. In 1955, at age 32, George became the youngest agent in FBI history to be assigned the status of assistant special agent in charge.
George often referred to his direct participation in the civil rights movement during the mid 1960’s, as one his greatest accomplishments as an FBI agent. He was directly responsible for the investigation and prosecution of various notorious members of white supremacist groups who had murdered and threatened members of the civil rights movement in an attempt to intimidate them.
George was also quick to point out, however, that his greatest “lifetime achievement” was his marriage of 60 years to his devoted wife Gretchen Elizabeth Lindman, a blonde, blue-eyed, beauty from Oakland.
In 1985, George moved to Gretchen’s hometown of Oakland where he served on the hospital board, city council, and ran unsuccessfully for the state legislature. He also served for approximately 15 years as chairman of the advisory board of the Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, a part of the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services. The agency serves 22 counties of Northeast Nebraska, covering 27,000 square miles.
Despite his lengthy list of academic and professional accomplishments, George will be best remembered as a man of tremendous honor, integrity, wisdom, empathy, loyalty and understanding. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
George was preceded in death by the love of his life, and his wife of over 60 years, Gretchen Elizabeth (Lindman) Robb; his parents: Harry Clark and Edna Robb; his sisters: Ruth and Vera; brothers: Harry and Jimmy Robb; brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Dorothy Magnusson.
He is survived by three sons: James William (Tonya) Robb of Fort Smith, Ark., Thomas Edward Robb of Fort Worth, Texas, Samuel Edward Robb of Oakland; granddaughter, Mary Robb of Fort Worth; and numerous nephews and nieces, including John and Carol Robb of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Neil Magnusson of South Sioux City, Neb.
