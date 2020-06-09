A memorial graveside service with military honors for George Wood was held Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Tekamah Cemetery. He entered into eternal rest May 28, 2020, at his home in Tekamah. He was 72.
George Robert Wood was born Aug. 19, 1947, to George W. and Catherine (Corneer) Wood in Blair, Neb., and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1965. George met the love of his life, Janice Picton, in San Diego, Calif. They were united in marriage Oct. 2, 1971, at Chapel of Bells in San Diego. They were married for 48 years. To this marriage six children were born. He was proud of all his children and their spouses. He had deep love for all his grandchildren.
George served in the Navy from 1968-1972, during the Vietnam War. He served on the USS Chicago CG11 as a radar man, stationed in San Diego. His patriotism was strong and inspiring. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
He worked as a welder for 40 years at Kelly Ryan Equipment in Blair. He was a Cub Scout Leader for 14 years for Pack 158.
George was a quiet man, but if he knew you, he would visit with you for hours. He enjoyed working in his yard, garden and tinkering in his garage.
George was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law.
Survivors include his wife, Janice “Jan”; sons, Joseph of Elkhorn, Neb., Andrew (Elizabeth) of Lincoln, Matthew (Mackenzie) of Ashland, Neb., Michael (Kristin) of Bennington, Neb., Lucas (Samantha) of Arlington, Neb., daughter, Amy (Thomas) Yoachim of Grand Island; 14 grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.