Georgiann Paulsen

Private family services for Georgiann (Frank) Paulsen will be held at a later date. The 85-year-old Blair woman passed away Dec. 24, 2020, in Omaha.
Georgiann was born Nov. 10, 1935, in Blair, the daughter of George and Hertha Frank. She graduated from Blair High School in 1955.
In 1981, she was united in marriage to Harold Paulsen. She lived a very full and wonderful life. Most days you could find her hard at work on the farm helping with chores or tending her garden and lilac trees. She also loved helping with her grandchildren who couldn’t get enough of spending time with their Meme.
Georgiann was a faithful member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 40 years and served as their secretary for over 20 of those years.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years Harold Paulsen, daughter Vicky (Rodney) Kellogg, grandchildren Megan (Greg) Hennigs and Austin Kellogg; and her two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donald (Gina) Frank.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.