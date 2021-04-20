A celebration of the life of Glen Gladden, Sr., was held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Oakland. He passed away April 12, 2021, at his Oakland home, surrounded by family. He was 51.
Born March 7, 1970, in Omaha to Dale and Linda (Smick) Gladden, Glen was raised in Omaha and received his associate degree in human services at Metro Community College.
Glen married Amy Kruger on March 2, 2018, in Fremont. They made their home together in Oakland. He was employed as a mechanic.
A proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, Glen was an avid music lover and enjoyed working on cars. Most importantly, Glen was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Glen is survived by his loving wife, Amy of Oakland; daughters, Amanda (Jamie), Amber (Michael), Alex, Michelle (Blaid), Morgan (Matt) and Emily; sons, Josh (Ailee), Glen Jr., Victor, and Miguel; mother, Linda Smith of Omaha; brother, Kendell Wickwire; several sisters; six grandchildren; and three cats, Niko, Boo, and Jazzy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale; son, Cody; and sisters, Kelly, and Tracy.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
