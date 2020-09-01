A memorial service for Grant Nesemeier was held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, 10:30 am, at the Craig Gymnasium. Burial was in Craig Cemetery. He passed away in August 2020 in Craig at the age of 20.
Grant “Oggie” Nesemeier was born to Steve and Theresa (Eberle) Nesemeier Dec. 24, 1999, in Blair.
He attended Oakland-Craig High School in Oakland, Neb., and later graduated from Job Corps in Chadron, Neb,, where he specialized in welding. He was known for his contagious laugh, lending a hand and having a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Elizabeth Eberle.
Grant is survived by his parents; brother, Nathan Nesemeier and; twin brother Cole, both of Craig; sister, Sassy Nesemeier of Uehling; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was is in charge of the arrangements.