A memorial service for Gwen Menard-Tippery was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Decatur, Neb. Burial will be at a later date.
The 84-year-old Tekamah woman passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, Neb.
Gwen was born May 7, 1935, in West Point, Neb., to Joseph and Ina (Flodman) Kralik, in an apartment above a warehouse. The family moved to Omaha where Gwen attended St. John’s Catholic School. Soon after high school, she met Albert Junior Menard and they were married July 28, 1951. In 1956, Al and Gwen moved to Phoenix, Ariz., and instantly started a family. They became the parents of three sons and one daughter. In 1964, the Menard family moved back to Omaha and Gwen gave birth to another son and daughter. They bought a home on Ellison Street to settle in, and bought a farm in Little Sioux, Iowa. The family camped on the farm throughout their lives. Two of her sons presently reside there.
Gwen lost her husband Al to cancer May 17, 1978, and was left to raise six kids. She and her oldest sons continued Al’s dream of opening a transmission shop. She literally helped build the garage. Gwen learned how to rebuild trannies and work on cars. She started buying houses on the street where she resided, providing homes for her kids and rental houses for the community.
In the 80s, Gwen waitressed at Mr. C’s Steakhouse for many years, to help pay the bills. She put herself through college and enabled all her kids to attend Catholic schools. She earned her degree in computer programming and accounting at Metro Community College. Upon graduation, she began work at Bucky’s Buchanan Enterprises and wrote computer programs for all of Mrs. B’s accounting and business. During this time, she started square dance lessons. She was also a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader and always active in her church. Gwen enjoyed crafts, crocheting, sewing and dancing, among many other things.
In 1987, at her country western dance lessons, Gwen met Vern Tippery. They fell in love and got married June 15, 1991, at the Methodist Church in Tekamah. In 1998, they bought land in Decatur and together they built their house and gazebo, by hand. She enjoyed many years with all their friends and Vern’s relatives, playing cards in the gazebo. They were members of Decatur United Methodist Church. Gwen served as treasurer of the Decatur Museum. and was active at the Sears Center. She resided in Decatur until her stroke in April 2019. Shortly after, her husband Vern passed away on June 1, 2019.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Vern Tippery; first husband, Albert Menard; parents, Ina and Joseph; brothers, Jerry and Myron; sister, Evangeline.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joseph and Laurie Menard, Mary and Patrick Menard, Michael and Kathryn Menard, Suzanne Stites, Albert and Melissa Menard, Julie and Michael Prine, Eric and Ruth Tippery, Doug and Beth Tippery; 37 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
