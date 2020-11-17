Private family services for Harriett Westergaard are planned with Campbell Aman Funeral Home. The 92-year-old Oakland woman passed away Nov. 9, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Harriett was born Feb. 26, 1928, in, the only child of Harry and Christine (Hansen) Peterson. She attended School District 20 and 30 in Douglas county as well as Irvington High, graduating in 1945. She worked at Douglas County Bank of Omaha for eight years.
She married Dan Westergaard on Nov. 24, 1953, at First English Lutheran Church in Benson. Following Dan’s return from the Army, in 1957 they moved to a farm in the Alder Grove community near Craig and farmed for the next 40-plus years.
Harriett was a member of the Alder Grove Extension Club for over 50 years. She was the organist and pianist at Alder Grove Methodist Church and played for weddings and funerals.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dan in 2017; father- and mother-in-law Fred and Beatrice Westergaard; and brother-in-law Russell Westergaard.
She is survived by her three sons: Dennis, Eugene (Robyn), and Wayne (Joan) all of Craig; four grandchildren: Kelsey Westergaard, Alex (Amanda) Westergaard, Katie (Owen) Knobbe, and Nicole Westergaard; and five great-granddaughters.
Memorials may be directed to the Oakland Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Uehling Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.