Graveside services, with full military honors, for Harry Michelsen were Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Omaha National Cemetery. The former Tekamah man passed away Dec. 31, 2019, in Omaha. He was 72.
Harry Lee Michelsen was born in Omaha on Aug. 31, 1947. A Vietnam War veteran, Harry was known as a gentle and caring person and friend. He lived in Tekamah for nearly 15 years.
Memorials may be directed to the Tekamah VFW post or Tekamah Fire and Rescue.
Braman Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.