Funeral services were pending Friday for Helen Fleischman. The Tekamah woman passed away March 17, 2021, at Brookstone Village in Omaha. She was 89.
Helen Maye Dill Georgeson Fleischman was born to Marion and Alta (Creech) Dill on Sept. 13, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Helen lost both of her parents before she was 16 years of age.
On Jan. 16, 1949, Helen married Norman Georgeson in Yuma, Ariz. To that marriage were born four daughters: Gaye, Dianna, Noella and Norma. Norman passed away Dec. 27, 1972.
On Feb. 4, 1974, she married Orval Fleischman at the First Baptist Church in Tekamah where they were both members. They lived west of Tekamah, at the home farm, where he and his brother Morris farmed until Orval retired in 2006 and they moved into town.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry; husbands, Norman and Orval.
Survivors include her four daughters: Gaye (Roger) Kubicek, Dianna (Steve) Coleman, Noella (Richard) Schulte, Norma (Kevin) Jones; eight grandchildren: Heather (Tim) Norris, Heidi (Brent) Robinson, Jason (Brooke) Kubicek, Kristen Schulte (Todd Voight), Christopher (Carrie) Jones, Rachel (Aaron) Bakker, Rita (Derek) Gray, Holly Jones; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers-in- law: Morris (Bonnie) Fleischman and John (Pegi) Georgeson; sisters-in-law: Lucille and Dorothy Fleischman and Sharri Georgeson; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
