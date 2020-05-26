Funeral services for Henry Doncheski. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 11:00 am, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Military Honors and Last Call will follow services at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Tekamah Cemetery. The Tekamah man passed away May 12, 2020, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, Texas, at the age of 99.
Henry Earl Doncheski was born May 30, 1920, to Theodore and Edith (Wells) Doncheski, in Stanton, Neb.
Henry served in the Army from 1941 to 1945. He stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, liberated France, fought at the Rhine River and served with the famous Red Ball Express, the group that delivered food, ammunition and other supplies to front line troops as they surged across Europe. In 2014, he was able to return to France for the 70th Anniversary of D-Day on Omaha Beach.
Henry met the love of his life, Dorothy Entrekin, dancing to Lawrence Welk in Bertha, Neb. Henry and Dorothy were married June 13, 1942, and spent the rest of their lives dancing.
When Henry was discharged from the military, they moved to Tekamah, where he was a mechanic for 40 years at the Ford-Lincoln dealership. He was the fire chief for the Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He enjoyed people and would help anyone.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Cheryl Noel; son-in-law, Virgil Noel; parents; brothers, Bud, Emil and Leonard; sisters, Florence and Dessie.
He is survived by his son, Randy (Peg) Doncheski of Omaha; daughter, Gae (Tony) Montoya of Carrollton, Texas; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.