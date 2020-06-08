A private memorial graveside service for Ileane Carlson was held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lyons Cemetery, in Lyons, Neb. The former Lyons woman passed away May 27, 2020, at Hospice House in Omaha from an aggressive form of cancer, She was 80.
Ileane was born Oct. 9, 1939, to Cameron and Stella (Evans) Ostrand in Oakland, Neb. and was raised in Rosalie. She married Loy K. Carlson July 11, 1959. They raised three daughters: Kelly, Kim and Karlin, in Lyons.
She resided in Omaha since 1986, where she was a successful realtor for 34 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cameron Ostrand and Ronnie Ahlers; sisters, Ann Steinmeyer and Kay Ahlers Gatzmeyer; grandson, Keegan Hughes.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Kelly) Bacon of Omaha and grandsons, Gavin and Connor; daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Southwell of Celina, Texas and granddaughters, Savanna, Sophie and Sadie; Karlin (William) Hughes of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and granddaughters, Lily and Ireland; four great-grandchildren, Kameron, Brooklyn, Hudson and Kennedy; brothers, Claire (Myrna) Ostrand of San Dimas, Calif.,, Dwaine (Carol) Ostrand of Rosalie, Loren “Buck” (Judy) Ahlers of Emerson, Neb.; sister, Rosella Hankins of Lincoln.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.