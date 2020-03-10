A memorial service for Isaac Wilson was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Oakland. A private family burial followed in Swaburg Cemetery, rural Hooper. The 26-year-old Oakland man passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from a tragic car accident.
Isaac Ware Wilson was born to Kenneth Ware Wilson and Yvette Terise (Escamilla) Wilkey, in Boise, Idaho, April 2, 1993.
Isaac’s family moved to Nebraska in 2001 and he graduated from Oakland-Craig High School in 2012. He had a firm belief and a strong faith in his Lord Jesus Christ. Isaac married Deseray Monson June 30, 2012. He was a loving and devoted husband and a wonderful father to his son, Stetson Blake Wilson and guardian of Monea Griffin. He enjoyed working at Smeal’s and created many friendships.
Isaac showed the world the best side of himself and it never ended. He continues to touch lives today. He is survived by his loving wife, children, parents, siblings, and extended families.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.