Mass of Christian Burial for Jack Stewart, 84, was celebrated Wednesday, Nov.20, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Superior, Wisc. Interment with military honors was in St. Francis Cemetery in Superior. He died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his Rice Lake home.
Jack Raymond Stewart was born on Feb. 24, 1935 in Blair, Neb. He was married to Ruth Vitale on June 24, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa.
He entered the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam in the defoliation squadron. He was honorably discharged as Tech Sergeant after serving the nation for over 20 years.
He worked in the 12th A.C.S. Ranch Hands and in the survival department. Jack also worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for over 20 years as a mechanic.
He enjoyed playing baseball with his children and grandchildren, fishing, flying airplanes and spending all of his time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Stewart of Rice Lake; four children, Rick (Carmel) Stewart of Ireland, Rhonda Stewart (Herbert James) of Lake Nebagamon, Wisc., Rene (Steven) Abrahamzon of South Range, Wisc. and Kimberly (Julie) Stewart of Gulf Shores, Ala.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Donette) Jackson of Tekamah; many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Derek Stewart and Jack Raymond Stewart II; his parents; and a brother, Kenyon Barber.
Memorials are suggested to the Barron County Veterans, 335 E. Monroe Ave, Barron, Wisc., 54812.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake was in charge of the arrangements