Funeral services for Janet Mallette, 57, will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m., at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. A visitation will begin at 2 p.m. She passed away Nov. 23, 2019.
Janet was born Dec. 8, 1961, to Jack and Gloria Pearson and was a graduate of Ralston High School. Janet was married to Patrick Mallette on June 24, 1983. She enjoyed attending auctions and antique shows as well as restoring and refurbishing the antiques she found.
She and Pat also enjoyed spending time with close friends Pam and Rich Vlcek at antique shows where they would sell their refurbished finds.
Janet and Patrick were the owners and operators of Pat Mallette Construction for 36 years and also the Driftwood for 14 years. Janet loved attending her children’s activities and never missed a game. She was an avid fisherman and enjoyed family camping trips and spending time with her grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her father Jack Pearson; sister-in-law Crystal Mallette; father-in-law Pat Mallette Sr.; and stepfather Ted Williams.
She is survived by her husband Patrick Mallette of Decatur, Neb.; children Melissa (Brian) Rushing of Mondamin, Iowa, PJ (Cassie) Mallette of Blair, Michael Mallette of Fort Calhoun, Neb.; six grandchildren: mother Gloria Pearson-Williams; mother-in-law Helen Mallette; siblings Denny (Lisa) Pearson, Jolyn (George) Kalso and Bruce (Tricia) Pearson; sister and brother-in-law Lori (Merle) Hansen, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.