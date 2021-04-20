Funeral services for Janice Spes were held, April 15, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial was at Fremont’s Memorial Cemetery. The 84-year-old Fremont woman passed away April 11, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health surrounded by her family.
Janice was born August 7, 1936, in Walthill, to LeRoy and June Lund. In 1946, she moved with her parents to Santa Monica, Calif. In 1949, they moved to a farm near Tekamah and she graduated from Tekamah High School. After graduation, she was employed at Mutual of Omaha for five years them moved to Fremont where she was a secretary at the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company’s district office for five years. She retired in 1975 from Pendleton Woolen mills after 14 years.
On October 23, 1960, she married Leo Spes at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fremont. She has been a member there for 65 years. She was a Sunday school teacher for several years and a member of circle for over 50 years. For several years, she was a member of the Police Wives Auxiliary while her husband was on the police force. She also was a member of the Dodge County Extension Club and a Girl Scout leader for five years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Leo; daughters, Pam (Tom) Sawyer and Cathy (David) Wetherell; and five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Moser Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.