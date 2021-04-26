Jessica C. (Morton) McCollum

nding last week for Jessica McCollum. The 35-year-old Oakland woman passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Oakland, due to a fatal car accident.
Jessica was born Oct. 12, 1985 in Fremont, Nebraska to Janelle Morton and Brian Porter (wife Laura Porter). Jessica grew up in Fremont and was a 2003 graduate of Fremont High School. In 2004, she attended Hamilton College, becoming a Certified Nurse Aide. In 2006, she graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse and started her dream career working in the medical field taking care of others. That was Jessica’s life’s mission; to help everyone around her and help herself last.
In 2007, Jessica met her now fiancé PaulDavid Ueding. Shortly after, on Leap Year Day 2008, they welcomed their first child Cameron James Ueding. On New Year’s Eve 2012, Christian Lee Morton (Sukstorf) was born. In 2018, Jessica’s third and last child, David Gene Ueding was born.
She is survived by her three sons, Cameron James Ueding, Christian Lee Morton, and David Gene Ueding; step-daughter Skylar Ueding, fiancé, PaulDavid Ueding of Oakland; mother, Janelle Morton of Lincoln; father, Brian (Laura) Porter; sister, Summer Stierwalt (Morton) of Omaha; step-brother, Joshua Stierwalt; grandmothers, Sharon Henery and Vickie Benne; grandfather, Jim Porter of Fremont; aunts, Chris (Kurt) Lowther and Jeanine Porter; uncles, Jim Morton, Darin (Cindy) Morton, Todd Porter.
She was preceded in death by grandfather, Donald Henery, and grandmother, Jackie Marquardt.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.