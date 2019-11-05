Jim Devening

Funeral services for Jim “Garbage” Devening were Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Tekamah Fire Hall in Tekamah. Burial with military honors and last Call followed in Tekamah Cemetery. The longtime Tekamah businessman passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Neb. He was 81.
James Leslie Devening, was born April 3, 1938, in Jerseyville, Ill., to Clifton William and Annabelle (Ferguson) Devening.
Jim attended Kane Elementary School and Jerseyville Community High School. He enlisted into the Air Force in 1957 and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Neb. He met his wife, Beverly Thurman, at Bemis Park Baptist Church in Omaha and they were married Sept. 10, 1960. They had four children: Dawn Moore, Calista (Kevin) Hanisch, Steven Devening and Brenda (Mark) Heckenlaible.
Jim had a strong work ethic and after his service in the Air Force was a delivery driver for Coca-Cola and Storz Beer. In 1968, he moved his family to Tekamah and started Devening Disposal, which he ran for 51 years. He was a volunteer fireman for 48 years on the Tekamah Fire Department and during that time he served as fire chief from 1992 to 1995.
He was also a commercial fisherman for 45 years. He loved fishing and hunting and readily shared that interest with family and friends. He participated in Carp City for 25 years and enjoyed it with Harold Hayes, Jr. and his great-grandchildren.
Jim’s family was priority and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of his life.
Jim is survived by his wife, four children, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Bob (RoseAnn) Devening, brother-in-law, Willis Caroll, as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Bill Devening and Paul Devening; son-in-law, Randy Moore.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.