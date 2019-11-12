When he heard this, Jesus said, “This sickness will not end in death. No, it is for God’s glory so that God’s son may be glorified through it.” John 11:4
A graveside service for Jim Lewis, with military honors and Last Call was held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Tekamah Cemetery. The 80-year-old Tekamah man passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at Arbor Care Centers in Tekamah.
James “Jim” Howard Lewis was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Plattsmouth, Neb., to Lloyd and Jennie (Lydick) Lewis Sr.
Jim graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Cherry Point, N.C., specializing in Marine aviation and mechanics. He was enlisted for three years and nine months and was honorably discharged in September 1959 as a corporal.
He married Betty Stuart on October 2, 1975, in Tekamah. Betty had one child, Rex Stillman, from a previous marriage.
Jim loved to fish and hunt in his spare time. He also volunteered with the Tekamah Fire and Rescue Department for 25 years.
He worked for the late, LeRoy King for 14 years before opening J & L Service, owning and operating the service station for 14 years before closing to take care of his mother and wife.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents; grandparents; three sisters, Marjorie Ann Doty, Helen Montgomery and Patty Evans; two brothers, Lloyd Lewis Jr. and William B. Lewis.
Survivors include his brother, Ron Lewis of Oakland, Neb.; nephews, nieces and many close friends, including Gene and Nancy TeSelle and Greg and Bobbi Magill.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.