Graveside services for Jimmie Reno will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted as part of the service. He passed away on Oct. 15, 2020, with his family by his side, at the age of 80.
Jimmie Wayne Reno was born on March 29, 1940, to Susan and Lon Reno in Alabama.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1957- 1961 and was stationed Omaha. While stationed there he met and married Lucretia Reno on Dec. 21, 1958. Jimmie and Lucretia raised three daughters after settling down in Decatur.
Jimmie loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. he could often be found fishing and hunting, enjoying his time outdoors.
He peacefully joins his wife Lucretia; mother-in-law Ethel; mother Susan; father Lon; and many other loved ones.
Jimmie is survived by his daughter, Christine Bakke of Yankton, S.D., and her three children: Nichole (Josh), Rena and Greg, and six grandchildren; daughter, Shirlene (Aaron) Scott of Sioux Falls, S.D., and their three children; Connor, Rhaine, and Nathan; daughter, Meleen (Tim) Gaynor of Feeding Hills, Mass., and their three children Brianna, Paul, and Thomas.
Memorials are suggested to the Decatur veterans organization.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.