A graveside serice for Joan Hightree will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11 a.m., at Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery, She passed away Feb. 23, 2021, at her home in Decatur. She was 86.
Joan F. Hightree, was born to Francis and Marie (Nottleman) Collins on October 14, 1934, in rural Macy. Joan went to school in Walthill.
She married Del Hightree in 1954. To this union were born four children: Dave, Denise, Doris and Ken.
Joan worked at Mutual of Omaha in Omaha, Great West in South Sioux City and Decatur Senior Citizens Center in Decatur.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Del; son, Dave; daughter, Denise; parents; two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Doris Hightree of Council Bluffs, Iowa; son, Kenneth Hightree of Decatur; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother, John (Vickie) Collins of Sioux City,.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.