Graveside services for Joan Price were Dec. 11, 2020, in Herman Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at Oakland Heights Nursing home in Oakland. She was 89.
Mary Joan Price was born July 31, 1931 to Richard and Elizabeth (Skinner) Lang in Tekamah. Joan attended Alder Grove country school and later attend Craig High School.
On June 4, 1951, she married Robert E. Price at the Alder Grove United Methodist Church near Craig. They lived on her family’s farm for 60 years before moving to Oakland Heights in 2012.
She was a lifetime member of the Alder Grove United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School and Bible school teacher and never missed an Easter Sunrise or Christmas service. Joan served in many roles in the church and the United Methodist Women’s Fellowship.
Joan was a member of the local project club, birthday club and card club. But her true passion was the Flying Needles 4-H club. She started as a member at the age of 12. Joan joined the Flying Needles when she started high school and began her 4-H leadership as a senior in high school. She continued to lead the club for 57 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Richard and Elizabeth Lang; brothers Russell and Wayne Lang; and son Duane Price.
She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Mike) Nowacki; Karen Price; her son John Price; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the Burt County Fair Foundation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.
