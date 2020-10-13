Joan Siemonsma

A memorial graveside service for Joan (Farrens) Siemonsma was held at noon on Oct. 13, 202, in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. The Decatur woman passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah. She was 85.
Joan Elaine Siemonsma was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Decatur, to Bryan and Ella (Deman) Farrens. She grew up on a farm west of Decatur with her two brothers.
On February 23, 1951, Joan married Harold John Dye in Omaha, Nebraska. Together they raised two sons, David and Steven. Joan was a housewife and beautician until Harold’s tragic flying accident in 1964. Joan then moved to Decatur and married John Siemonsma in 1965.
Joan continued her beauty shop in Decatur until the age of 70. She and John travelled all over the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.
Joan is survived by her sons, David (Renee) Dye and Steven (Debbie) Dye; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harold and John; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harlan (Hazel) Farrens, Wibur (Alyce Don) Farrens; grandson, Brent Harold Dye.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.