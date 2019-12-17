Funeral services for Joanne Sykora were Dec. 13, 2019, at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial will be at a later date. Sykora, 74, passed away Dec. 7, 2019, at her home in Lyons.
Joanne Eva Sykora was born July 25, 1945, to August and Bernice (Passick) Waderich, in Castana, Iowa.
She had several careers throughout her life, which included retiring from Wells Dairy. Her true passion was floral designing. After moving to Lyons, she enjoyed crocheting, the Hallmark Channel and socializing with her friends at Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland, Neb., Evista Village and Happy Days Senior Center, both in Lyons.
She was preceded in death by her father, August Waderich; brother, Don Waderich; sister, Lorraine Jensen.
She is survived by her mother, Bernice Waderich; daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Bone, Jackie (Lance) Anderson; sons, Scott (Shannon) Burgett, Lanny (Cathy) Burgett; grandchildren, K.C. and Jessie Bone, Cody and Carrissa Bone, Brittani and Kyle Phillips, Dustin Burgett, Ivy Anderson, Juliana Anderson, Courtney and Akin Yonamine, Kristen Burgett; great-grandchildren, Brielle and Colt Bone, Emerie Phillips, Camden, Nora, Lena, Myla and Evan Yonamine.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.