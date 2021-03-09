A celebration of the life of Joe Dugan was held March 5, 2020 at Reach Church near Blair. He entered into eternal rest February 28, 2021.
Joseph Allen Dugan was born October 14, 2003, to Jesse and Honour (Farrens) Dugan.
Joe was a junior at Blair Community Schools. He planned on graduating in December and attending college for business.
Joe was well loved by his family and friends. His passions included camping, writing music, and cooking for his family and friends. He loved his little sister Jessa dearly. Joey was a loyal friend who could put a smile on anyone’s face. Joseph was always complimented on his kindness and heart of gold. Joe’s favorite pastimes included tanking with his friends, vacations with his family and playing with his sister.
He is survived by his father, Jesse (Nikii) Dugan; mother, Honour Dugan; sister, Jessalynn Dugan; grandparents, Allen and Rebecka Fleischman of Oakland, Mike Farrens and Juanita Parsons of Decatur, Sue Blake of Tekamah and Joe Dugan of Herman; uncles, Michael Dugan, Ryan Fleischman, Garrett Fleischman, and Brady Farrens; aunts, Olivia Dugan, Sophia Dugan, Allison Farren, and Cassidy Farrens; many great aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Honorary bearers included Mason Lami, Reis Parks, Dillan Klingforth and Kaden “Kevin” Smith.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.