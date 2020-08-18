Memorial services for John Launsby are pending with Pelan Funeral Services. The 70-year-old Lyons man passed away in his sleep on Aug. 4, 2020.
John Mitchell Launsby was born on May 7, 1950, to Rudolph and Jeannette Launsby. He graduated in 1968 from Decatur High School and attended automotive trade school in Omaha before working for many years at Janke Motors in Pender, Neb.
Learning in school did not come easily for John, but even at an early age he had a real passion for motorcycles and cars. He became a good mechanic in his teenage years and beyond.
John grew up on a farm between Decatur and Lyons. In the 1950’s and 1960’s it was common to drive tractors at an early age. By the time he was 8 years old, John was adroit at driving the family’s little Ford tractor for numerous tasks.
On the farm, the family raised many cattle and hogs. One of the young Angus feeders—he named it Milweed—bonded with John and would allow him to ride it bareback all over the feedlot.
John and his brother Robert loved to wrestle as young kids. Even though he was nearly two years younger, John was always just as big as his older brother, so they were a good match. This continued until early teen years when one of them got a busted lip, so they vowed to settle future disputes in a more diplomatic manner.
He is survived by brothers: David of Homer, Neb., Robert of Colorado Springs, Colo., Dale of Lyons; and sister: Virginia of Lyons.
