A memorial service for Judy Nelson was held Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. The 77-year-old Oakland woman passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland. Burial was in Swaburg Cemetery, rural Hooper.
Judy A. Nelson was born Sept. 23, 1943, in Omaha to Leslie and Linea (Loftman) Blankenbeckler. She attended grade school at the Dist. 23 and Dist. 4 rural schools of Tekamah. She was baptized at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah and was confirmed in the church in March 1956 and served as the church organist during her high school years. She graduated from Tekamah High School in May 1960.
After graduation, Judy was employed by the Ellenberger and Pipher Law Firm in Tekamah. In later years, she resumed a secretarial career and worked for seven years in the social services office in Oakland. When the office moved to the Burt County Courthouse, she served as a social services personnel worker.
From her days as a secretary, she had continued to take her own personal notes in shorthand.
She was very involved with volunteer work through First Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Red Cross and Oakland Chamber of Commerce. She also played the piano and organized the music for the Oakland Heights Nursing Home’s weekly sing-along for 27 years. She organized and directed the First Evangelical Lutheran Church monthly “Contemporary Choir” for 19 years.
Judy’s hobbies and interests included music (both playing the piano and enjoying her collection of jazz music), Canasta Club, antique collecting; coffee shop communications and attending her granddaughter’s sports and musical events.
Judy married James L. Nelson on Dec. 3, 1961, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. To this union, one child was born, Jeryl Leslie Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Pete Ray; sister, Virginia Richards.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Jeryl L. (Rochelle) Nelson of Wayne, Neb.; two granddaughters: Emily (Luis) Godinez of Wakefield, Neb., and Angie Nelson of Austin, Texas; great-grandsons, Giovani and Gabriel Godinez; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the music ministry at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, or Golden Oaks Center.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.