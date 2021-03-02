Private family services were planned for Kathy Bartels. She passed away Feb. 23, 2021 at the age of 78.
Nancy Kathleen was born in Tekamah on Jan. 1, 1943, to Paul and Betty (Merriman) Hovendick. She was raised and schooled in various locations due to her father working in construction.
Kathy graduated from Fremont High in 1960 and started and graduated from Bahner’s the same year. She married John Sucha in November of 1960 in Fremont. They moved to Creighton for a couple years and then moved back to Fremont where she worked for Bahner’s and raised her children. John passed away in 1984.
Kathy later married Tom Bartels in 1985 and assisted with the bars they operated. Tom passed away in 2015. She enjoyed antiques and reading books.
Kathy is preceded in death by husbands, John Sucha and Tom Bartels; parents; brother, Paul Hovendick, Jr; sister, Betsy Norton.
She is survived by son, Jon Sucha; daughter, Joan (John) Hornig; five grandchildren,and five great-granddaughters.
Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Dugan Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com