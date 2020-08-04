A celebration of the life of Kathy Conety will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, 2-5 p.m., at Petersen’s Bar in Herman. Everyone is welcome. The family would love to see all the people she influenced throughout her life.
The Tekamah woman passed away March 28, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha with her family by her side. She was 77.
Kathleen (Nanfito) Conety was born Sept. 24, 1942, in Omaha, to Charles and Ethelyn (Major) Nanfito.
Kathy always loved the outdoors and animals. She had several horses while in high school, which she boarded at the family farm north of Tekamah. She competed in area rodeos and was a champion in several events, including barrel racing.
She earned her undergraduate degree, with a major in English, from Omaha University, and then received her teaching certificate from UNO. She continued her education to earn two master’s degrees. Kathy had 30 years in the education field. She taught English for a year at Tekamah-Herman before spending the rest of her career at Blair High School where she taught health and physical education and coached volleyball prior to her retirement at the end of the 2000 school year.
On Oct. 13, 1962, she married Brian Conety. They resided in Herman and began their life together. They enjoyed fishing, watching Nebraska football and playing cribbage and euchre.
Her passion for the outdoors evolved into her green thumb in gardening. Her salsa is legendary. She was an avid reader and the Tekamah Library was a great resource of reading material for her. Her generosity was seen every day by her friends, neighbors and family, especially in the sharing of her baked and canned goods.
Kathy’s quick wit and fun-loving spirit was always seen by those that surrounded her. Her dry sense of humor was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian; father, Charles and mother, Ethelyn; brother, Anthony; and great-grandchild, Rowan Elyse.
Kathy is survived by her three children, James (Deborah) Conety, Jon (Angela) Conety, Jennifer (Sterling) Brownell; sisters Marianne (Don) Maxwell, Eileen (Bruce) Sundberg, Meg (Steve) Jones, and Jacqueline Nanfito; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.