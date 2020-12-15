Ken Fisher
Funeral services Ken Fisher, Jr.,were held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at PassageWay Church in Blair. He passed away peacefully in his sleep Dec. 3, 2020, at his rural Tekamah home following a long battle with cancer.
Kenneth James Fisher Jr. was born to Kenneth James Fisher Sr. and Janice (Jones) Fisher on Oct. 7, 1985, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair His childhood years were spent living in rural Herman and attending Herman Elementary. He and his sister, Patricia, enjoyed being outside, exploring, and playing with farm cats. Ken Sr. introduced Kenny to hunting and the great outdoors as soon as Kenny was able to walk and later go along. Hunting, fishing, camping working outside, cutting and splitting firewood for the winter were all activities that Kenny learned to love in early age.
In the spring of 1995, the Fisher family moved into Tekamah. Kenny learned to love the summer swimming pool, riding his bicycle and skateboarding. His high school activities were wrestling, weightlifting and trap shooting. In the seventh grade, Kenny decided that furthering his education was not his interest and that upon his high school graduation he would become a United States Marine.
The Fisher family has a long, proud history of military service. Kenny’s great-grandfather Harold James Fisher served during the World War I in the United States Army. Kenny’s grandfather, Kenneth William Fisher, served during Korea in the U.S. Air Force and was a heavyweight Golden Gloves boxing champion. Kenneth Sr. served in Vietnam as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy. Kenny Jr. served as an infantry Marine and did two combat tours to Iraq and one combat tour in Afghanistan. Awards from his service include a Purple Heart, Marine Corps Good Conduct, National Defense, Iraq Campaign, Afghanistan Campaign, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Forces, Global War on Terrorism, and ISAF NATO Service. Kenny also earned the following service ribbons: Combat Action Ribbon with star, Navy Unit Commendation, and Sea Service Deployment with two stars. In January of 2008, Kenny was honorably discharged from active duty.
Upon release from active duty, Kenny returned home to Tekamah in hopes of becoming a Nebraska State Trooper, attending college and becoming a federal law enforcement agent. In December of 2010, while Kenny was a junior at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and waiting for acceptance to the academy, he received his diagnosis of Stage One or Two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He battled the disease until his death.
In November of 2012, he met and instantly loved Ashely Matteo on a blind date. After eight months, three of which they were long distance for one of Kenny’s transplants in Nashville, Tenn., they got engaged and within a year they were married and bought a house together in Fort Calhoun. In May 2015, the two welcomed a son, Braylon, into the world.
In 2018, they found their dream home near Tekamah. Kenny had a lot of work to fix the house up and spent a lot of time getting it ready for his family. Kenny was not afraid of hard work and would do anything for his family. He owned 11 acres that he could do anything he wanted on, but that came with more work. Kenny loved gardening and had a large garden he loved to share with others. He was also able to see cows in the pasture with some help from amazing friends. Hearing the cows in the morning made him smile.
Kenny is survived by his wife Ashley, son Braylon, parents, Kenneth James Sr. and Janice Fisher, sister Patricia Egan and nephew Asa Harvey.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.