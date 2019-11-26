Funeral services for Kenneth Gill were Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. Burial with military honors was in Tekamah Cemetery. The 94-year-old Decatur man was called to eternal life, with family at his side, Nov. 17, 2019, at his rural Decatur home.
Kenneth was born March 27, 1925, to Frederick Frances and Grace Irene (Ecker) Gill in Bishop, Calif. Ken received an honorary high school diploma from Tekamah-Herman Public Schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1943. He trained for two years, becoming a mechanic and electrical and gunnery technician on a B-29. He was a left gunner in the 28th Bomb Squadron, 19th Bombardment Group 300, 2nd Bomb Wing and the 20th Air Force. Ken was on the last bombing mission of WWII in August 1945. He would share some of his war stories and was a current member of Robert Klase-Rogers VFW Post No. 7998 and American Legion Rogers-Crum Post No. 215
Ken later moved to Tekamah. There he spent his life working hard on the farm south of Decatur, doing what he loved, row crops and raising cattle. Ken married Ardith (Deman) Tenney on Jan. 18, 1968, in Decatur, raising five children from a previous marriage.
Ken loved traveling with his wife; going to Portugal and Branson, Mo., was their favorite. Also, he talked of the fun family camping trips they had taken. He later traveled with his children to a variety of sites, including Alaska, Montana, Nevada, California and Branson. He also took trips in the semi-truck for a cheaper means of travel. Ken always held holiday celebrations, which he insisted upon. He was always busy doing chores, fencing, cutting wood and gardening, which always included the grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ardith; parents, Frederick and Grace; brother, Don; daughters, Marsha Tenney, Sheila Beckstrom; son-in-law, Iver Beckstrom; daughter-in-law, Tana Tenney; grandson, William Tenney and great grandson, Jimmy Grasso.
He is survived by his children, Ron (Marilyn) Tenney, Marlys (Carl) Raue, Beth (Mark) Renshaw, Carol (Rich) Lutz; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and many close friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.