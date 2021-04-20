Funeral services for Kenny Patrick were held April 19, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services-Tekamah. Burial was in Craig Cemetery. An Oakland native, he passed away on April 12, 2021, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha at the age of 81.
Kenneth “Kenny” Bruce Patrick was born to Dwight and Viola Patrick in Oakland on Aug. 21, 1939.
He moved to Omaha in 1958 to go to business school and then went to Dana College for four years. After college he want to work for Olin Corporation. Around 1964, he teamed up with his brother Donn to drag race, which they enjoyed for many years.
Kenny got into the real estate business around 1968 which he enjoyed doing for many years.
He was never married and was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his brother Donn Patrick of Omaha and niece Kristine Mount of Omaha
Memorials are suggested to Shriners Temple, 2823 S 84th St, Omaha, NE 68124.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.