A memorial service for Kent Hansen will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Burial will follow in Tekamah Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The former Tekamah man passed away December 19, 2019 at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, Neb. He was 67.
Robert “Kent” Hansen was born to Roger and Ada Belle (Palmer) Hansen March 3, 1952, at Oakland Memorial Hospital in Oakland, Neb. He attended country school at Arizona Center before transitioning to Tekamah-Herman for his elementary education. He graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School on May 25, 1970. Following high school, he attended Kearney State College, completed one year of education before deciding to start his working career. He worked at the Shar-Lo trailer factory, in Tekamah, building trailer homes in his younger years. He then worked as a welder at Lozier’s in Omaha for the remainder of his career (20 years), until he became ill and disabled.
On May 22, 1992, he married Charlotte Pauley in Tekamah. They lived most of their lives in Tekamah. To this union was born one daughter, Kristen Marie. Kent’s life revolved around his family and his beloved dog, Angel. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Nebraska Huskers and Seattle Seahawks; he was a forever football fan at heart. Kent had a strong passion for music and collected albums throughout his entire life. He listened to a wide variety of music. A few of his favorites were oldies, rock ‘n’ roll and country.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte Hansen; grandson, Brayden Tracy.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristen (Christopher Tracy) Hansen; daughter-in-law, Sara Uehling; grandson, Owen Tracy; brothers, Larry (Sandra) Hansen, Randy (Mary) Hansen; many nieces and nephews; cousin, Donna (Hennig) Yergler.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.