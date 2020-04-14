Services will be held at a later date for Kevin “Bubba” Werning. He was called home the morning of April 8, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. The rural Tekamah man was 59.
Kevin Lyndell Werning was born to Kenneth L. and Mary E. (Snyder) Werning on July 9, 1960, in Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary.
Werning is survived by two sons: Tyler Tedesco of Council Bluffs, Iowa and Kevin A. Werning of Fayetteville, N.C.; daughter: Katie (ML) Bartlett of Omaha; two brothers: Jeff of Rochester, Minn., and Robert of Plattsmouth; father, Kenneth of Harlingen, Texas; ex-wife: Carol Tedesco of Council Bluffs.
Anyone wishing to share any memories, condolences and support though phone calls, cards is encouraged to do so. Online condolences can be left on the Tribute Wall of Bubba’s obituary at www.pelanfuneralservices.com.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements..