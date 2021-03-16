Memorial services for LaDonna Bucy were held Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial was in Decatour’s Hillcrest Cemetery. She passed away March 6, 2021, at teh age of 80.
LaDonna Jean Borgelt (Wenz) Bucy was born Aug. 14, 1940, on a farm north of Winslow to Fred and Hulda (Suhr) Borgelt. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
In 1958 she married Otto Wenz, Jr. To this union five children were born, Michael, Donald, Wayne, Debra and Valerie. She was a stay-at-home mom caring for her children and helped with the family farm.
On November 25, 1992, she married Eldon Bucy, to which she gained five more children: Teresa, Peter, Tami, Kathy and Judy.
Eldon and LaDonna moved to an acreage outside of Tekamah where they loved to garden, raised a variety of animals, including peacocks, turkeys, guineas, ducks, geese, chickens and Shetland ponies, along with their beloved dogs.
Due to health reasons, they left the acreage and moved into town. After a small stay in town, they moved into the Omaha area.
LaDonna was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.
She enjoyed spending time with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. LaDonna also loved gardening of all sorts, cooking, baking treats for all occasions, and just being around those she loved.
But most of all LaDonna loved the Lord with all her heart. There are three large crosses that her husband, Eldon, erected at the hilltop of their acreage, that many passersby could see on Highway 75.
LaDonna is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eldon Bucy, her parents: Fred and Hulda (Suhr) Borgelt.
Survivors include her children, Wayne (Kelley) Wenz, Teresa (Dan) Tierney, Peter Bucy, Tami (Tom) Christoffersen, Kathy (Lynn) Petersen, Judy (Keith) Finken, Don (Alexa) Wenz, Michael Wenz, Debra (Jerry) Welchert, Valerie (Luke) Cox, 25 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Marian (Milo) Jeppesen and brother, Robert (Trish) Borgelt.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.