Funeral services for Larry French were Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. Burial was in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. The Decatur native passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, surrounded by his daughters. He was 85.
Larry Lee French was the oldest of seven sons born to Clifford “Tuffy” and Myrtle (Ball) French. He was born Aug. 7, 1935, in Decatur. He grew up in the Decatur area and graduated from Decatur High School in 1953.
Larry married the love of his life, Joann, May 16, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. They made their home in rural Decatur, farming before buying and operating French’s Food Market. Larry was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and later attended Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus.
He loved watching Chicago Cubs baseball and all Husker sports. As an animal lover, he was devoted to his cats. Larry also loved playing cards, fishing with his grandsons, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; parents; brothers, Kelly and Don.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary (Brad) Baker of Lincoln, Kathy (Dennis) Mussack and Patti (Carl) Taylor all of Decatur, Jeanne (Brian) Micek of Columbus; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.