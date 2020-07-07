Private family services were held in Craig Cemetery June 27, 2020, for Larry Hille. He passed away on June 20, 2020, in Oakland. He was 60.
At some point in the future, his family plans plan to scatter Larry’s ashes over a scenic lake where he spent afternoons fishing with family and friends.
Larry Charles Hille was born July 7, 1959, in Omaha, to Herman (Dick) Hille, Jr. and Myra (Gatzemeyer) Hille.
After graduation from Omaha Central High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Pacific Rim from 1978-1982. He married Barbara Avery in 2015 in Estes Park, Colo.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Herman (Dick) Hille, Jr.; stepfather, Durwood Kent Bunderson; and stepsister Kathy Jo Bunderson,
He is remembered fondly by his survivors: mother, Myra Bunderson, of Oakland; sister, Sandra Hille Weisman, of Columbia, Mo,; brother-in-law, Gary Andrew Weisman, of Columbia; stepbrother, William Eric Bunderson, of Omaha; stepsister, Janet Lee Bunderson, of Camdenton, Mo.; his former wife, Barbra Hille, of Fremont; several nieces and nephews; as well as numerous wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.