Memorial graveside services for Larry Uehling and inurnment with military honors were held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery.
The Decatur native passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph, Mo., where he lived. He was 77.
Larry was born April 9, 1943, to Russell and Fern Uehling in Decatur. He married Penny Burley June 3, 1966. They shared 54 years of marriage together.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After that, Larry became a Nebraska State Patrol officer, retiring as captain after 27.5 years.
Larry enjoyed hunting, collecting antique tools, woodworking and craft shows, which he worked with his wife. Every morning he would drink coffee with his friends, nicknamed “The Buzzards.”
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Butch.
Survivors include Penny, of the home; son, Kelly (Pam); daughter, Shannon; four grandchildren; aunt, Rita; uncle, Glen; brothers, Gary, Mike, Glen and Bob; sisters, Cheryl and Hazel; and numerous extended family and friends.
The family requests no flowers or donations. To offer condolences, view the obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.