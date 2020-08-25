A funeral Mass for Laura Melichar was held Aug. 18, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary in Omaha. The former Craig woman passed away Aug. 13, 2020. She was 81.
Laura was born June 4, 1939 to James B. and Dorothy M. Clifford.
She was a registered nurse for over 40 years, an avid reader and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, James V. Melichar and her parents,
Laura is survived by her children, Michael (Rosemary), Kathleen (Kevin) Brunt, Mary, Jeanne (Steve) Buta, Mark (Loretta); 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Marilyn) and Gerald (Kathy); sisters, Sister Margaret Marie, Mary Ellen, Pat (Rich), Sheila and a host of other loving family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Nebraska Humane Society.
Roeder Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.