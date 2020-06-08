Funeral services for LaVerne Johnson were June 1, 2020, at Salem Covenant Church, rural Oakland. Burial was in Salem Cemetery. The 93-year-old Oakland woman went home to be with the Lord and reunite with her husband, Verlon, peacefully on May 27, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland, Neb.
LaVern Emily (Schultz) Johnson was born to Carl F. and Grace (Wiegert) Schultz July 27, 1926, in Osmond, Neb. She grew up in the Planview/Osmond area and always had the aspiration of becoming a hairdresser.
On Dec. 30, 1950, she wed the love of her life, Verlon D.H. Johnson in rural Burt County. To this union, Clyde R. Johnson was born April 12, 1952.
LaVern was a longtime member of Salem Evangelical Covenant Church in rural Burt County. She was very religious and loved her church family the same as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verlon; infant granddaughter, Carrie Marie.
She is survived by her son, Clyde (Joyce) Johnson; grandchildren, Amy Johnson with Nathan, Sydney, Tyler and Courtney; Hannah (Garry) Hastings with Bentley; Jason (Bonnie Schultz) Johnson with Tyson, Kalliah, Aidan and Emalee.
Memorials are suggested to Salem Covenant Church.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements..