Memorial services for Lee Alexander were held March 14, 2020, at Country Bible Church near Blair. The 33-year-old passed away March 10, 2020, in Tekamah.
Lee Marshall Alexander was born March 12, 1986, to Michael and Lisa Alexander in Sioux City, Iowa. His family moved to Blair in 1993, where Lee made many lifelong friends.
Lee had a love of all things Nebraska Cornhuskers and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family watching sports, movies, and Jeopardy. Lee loved to attend concerts, his nephew’s sporting events, and being outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and a very kind personality.
Lee is survived by his mother: Lisa Stork, father: Michael Alexander; brother and sister in-law: Jon and Sara Alexander; nephews: Karsten and Trent Alexander; brother: Caleb Alexander; brother: John Stork; sister: Anna Stork; grandmother: Jo Ellen Griffin; and many other uncles and cousins.