A celebration of life for Lee Schinck will be held at 1:30 p.m. on July 18, 2020, in the Craig Park. Some seating will be available, but due to social distancing, those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair. The family invites everyone attending to join them for cookies and bars after the service.
Lee Jerry Schinck, age 82, of Oakland passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Lee was born on Jan. 15, 1938, in Meadow Grove, Neb., to the late Fredrick and Grace (Switzer) Schinck. He started grade school in Meadow Grove, attended school in Creighton, Neb., and a country school before graduating from Brunswick Junior-Senior High School in 1955 at age 17. While growing up he competed in baseball, basketball and football. He loved sports and coached his kids baseball teams. He was always attending games of his family and he rarely missed one of his kids’ or grandkids’ games. Growing up he loved to roller skate and was told he was very good at it.
Lee served his country in the United States Army and was a supply sergeant and staff driver in Germany. Lee served two years of active duty and four years inactive. After the Army, Lee moved to Oakland to work at the co-op. He was married to Barbara Corbin from 1959 until her passing in 1988.
He was a mechanic at Jim Goll Ford in Tekamah for six years and then worked at Chuck Rogers Chevy for nine years. He started Schinck Repair in the country near Craig from 1974-1993, while also farming the Corbin family homestead for nine years. In 1979, he started Novus of Nebraska, a mobile glass repair and replacement business, which Alan and Chris worked for many years and Alan continues.
He married Shirley Neiburg in 1989 and moved Schinck Repair to Oakland. Shortly after, he started Schinck Auto. They started The Escape which was a restaurant and an arcade for kids. He was always available to help people and do whatever he could to serve them. He was still working until he was almost 79. Shirley and Lee ran the poultry barn at the Burt County Fair for 30 years.
Lee’s family meant the world to him. Lee will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He was never short of conversation and even in his last few months while in the hospital, he was still talking up a storm and working on cars.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara, his parents Fredrick and Grace, and his brother Elwood.
Lee is survived by his wife, Shirley Schinck; sons, Alan (Tammy), Craig (Geraldine), Chris (Fay); eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Carol (Dan) Jacobs, Karen Nelson (Carl Jackson), Terry Neiburg, Mark (Brenda) Neiburg; seven step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Dwight) Bloomquist.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.