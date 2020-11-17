Word has been received of the death of Decatur native Lenton Davis, 82. Lenton was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Lenton Everal Davis was born Nov. 25, 1937, in Decatur to Lenton Everal Davis Sr. and Eva Viola (Lyght) Davis. He passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at Sierra Vista Hospital in Truth or Consequences, N.M.
Lenton was a member of Decatur High School’s Class of 1957. On Sept. 6, 1958, he was united in marriage to Maureen R. Bakke at the Onawa United Methodist Church, Onawa, Iowa. To this union were born three children: RoseAnn, Debora Sue, and Leonard. Lenton and Maureen divorced in 1964.
In 1968, Lenton married Karen Miller. Together, they had one son, Scottie. They lived in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, before moving to Salix, Iowa.
In 1976, Lenton enrolled in Northwest Iowa Community College, Sheldon, Iowa, where he was an excellent student, earning a college diploma in heavy equipment in May 1978.
Lenton worked many jobs in his life and was employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation in the Riverside Shop, Sioux City, for many years until his retirement. He was a member of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, at one time serving as a member of the team that negotiated union contracts with the State of Iowa. After retiring from IDOT, he drove a truck for Sioux City Milk Producers/Mid-American Dairymen.
In the early 2000s, it was recommended he live somewhere that did not have Iowa’s humidity and temperature variances. He and Karen moved to Williamsburg, N.M., where they made their home until his death.
Lenton came from a family of much music and that love stayed with him. He played guitar and dobro with local musicians who shared his joy in old fashioned country and gospel music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Kelly Davis, and one niece.
Lenton is survived by his wife, Karen; two brothers George and Charlie; one sister Mary (Gene) Steinman; daughters RoseAnn A. Davis (R. P. Kunzman) and Debora Sue McNeese (Monte Fansler); two sons Leonard Davis and Scottie Davis; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were handled by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory of Truth or Consequences. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/kirikos-family-funeral-home-inc-truth-or-consequences-nm/sonny-lenton-davis-obituary#