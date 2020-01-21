Funeral services for LeRoy Bohannon were Jan. 20, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Oakland. Burial, with military honors, was in Tekamah Cemetery. The 81-year-old Oakland man passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 15, 2020, at his home.
LeRoy Bohannon was born Aug. 2, 1938 in rural Craig, Neb., to Alvin and Elizabeth (Metzler) Bohannon. LeRoy attended school in Craig, graduating from Craig High School in 1956.
He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1958 until being honorably discharged in 1960. He was stationed in North Africa and Offutt Air Force base in Omaha.
LeRoy was employed by Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor, retiring in October of 2001.
On July 2, 1966, LeRoy married Jo (Williams) at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. They made their home in Tekamah, where they raised four children together. Jo passed away on Dec. 11, 2002.
On Feb. 26, 2005, LeRoy and Lana Hennig were married at Oakland’s First United Methodist Church and made their home in Oakland. LeRoy worked for Central Valley Ag in Oakland for 10 years.
LeRoy enjoyed going out to eat with friends and family, watching Husker and KC Royals games, working in his yard and helping his neighbors. Most of all he enjoyed following his kids and grandkids in their many sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd; parents and wife, Jo.
Survivors include his wife, Lana of Oakland; children, Vance (Sandy) Bohannon of Tekamah, Jody Bohannon of Portland, Ore., Kristina (Rodney) Reinert of Uehling, Neb., Craig Bohannon of Omaha, Rachel (Klint) Dolezal of Oakland, Rebecca (Andy) Welsh of Omaha, Reva (Scott) Siegel of North Platte, Neb.; brother, Lyle (Patti) Bohannon of Herman; mother-in-law, Marcella Hennig of Oakland; 13 grandchildren; many other family and a host of friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.