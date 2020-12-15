 Skip to main content
Linda Butterfield

Memorial services for Linda Butterfield were Dec. 8, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. Inurnment was in Omaha’s Forest Lawn Cemetery. She passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha at the age of 68.

A resident of Tekamah, Linda Kay Butterfield, daughter of Robert and Delores (Rainey) Womochil, was born on Feb. 23, 1952, in Omaha.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Delores Womochil; and brother, Randy Womochil.

She is survived and will be missed by her loving husband of 31 years, JR Butterfield; her children, Charlotte (Javier) Diaz, Kenny Butterfield, Tara (Aaron) Snow, Nicole Moore; many adored grandchildren; brothers Joe (Tammy) Womochil, Bobby Womochil, Terry Womochil; sister, Cheryl (Sonny) Torrez; many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

