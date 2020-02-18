A memorial service for Lloyd Olson will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah, No visitation is planned, inurnment will be at a later date. He passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at Arbor Care Centers in Tekamah at the age of 90.
Lloyd Eugene Olson was born June 19, 1929, in rural Washington County to Clarence and Myrtle (McDonald) Olson.
Lloyd was united in marriage to Doris Carlson on Aug. 7, 1960.
He loved farming; hunting antelope, prairie dogs and pheasants; flying his airplanes; raising hunting dogs; collecting guns and going to gun shows. He began and operated the concrete plant for many years. In his early years, he was instrumental in getting the airport in Tekamah started. He was also very involved in the American Agricultural Movement, making many trips to Washington, D.C.
Lloyd was one of the founding fathers of the Great American Tractor Ride, was on the Burt County Board of Supervisors and was a lifetime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he also served on the board. He loved the cabin on the river, visiting with friends at Right Next Door and telling stories.
He is survived by his sons, Dave (Cindy) Olson of Tekamah, Jeff (Vicki) Olson of Tekamah; daughter, Julie (Greg) Bogseth of North Bend, Neb.; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Anne (Raymond) Warren of Elkhorn, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Jaccie Olson of Sioux City, Iowa and Judy Olson of Tekamah; brother, Ron (Kathy) Olson of Henderson, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of friends.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.