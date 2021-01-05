Funeral services for Lois F. Krohn were Dec. 22, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. The 98-year-old Herman woman died Dec. 15, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. Burial the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery followed the service.
Lois was born Feb. 21, 1922, on her family’s farm east of Winslow to Fred and Lillie (Pawling) Panning. She was raised on the farm and attended Wulf School then graduating from Immanuel Lutheran School. After her schooling she worked as a hired girl for several area families while continuing to work with her father on the farm.
On Nov. 14, 1943, Lois married Elmer Krohn at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They made their home on his family’s farm where she continued to live until her passing.
She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, a member of the LWML and Ladies Aid.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Elmer on Feb. 10, 2006; a sister, Beth Moll; and brother, Clyde Panning.
Survivors include her daughter, Kay Krohn of Fremont; son, Keith (Lois) Krohn of Herman; grandchildren, James Krohn of Omaha, Heather Munger of Fremont, Kevin Krohn of Hooper, Stacie (Myron) Poessnecker of Herman; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the church.
Ludvigsen Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com