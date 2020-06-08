Lois Webster, claimed the promise of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when she entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2020. She was 89. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur.
Lois was born June 14, 1930, in Pender, Neb., the sixth child born to Charles and Marie (Busse) Johnson. At the age of five, her family moved to the family farm west of Decatur where she grew up. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1948 and worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell in Lyons, Neb.
It was at this time she met the love of her life, Vic Webster, and they danced their way from Sioux City, Iowa to Omaha. Six months later Vic proposed to Lois.
Lois and Vic were married on Nov. 27, 1949, in Decatur. Lois worked for Prucka Transportation as a filing secretary, the Mead Ordnance Plant packing ammunition, and they owned the Decatur Produce in the late 1950s. They were blessed with two daughters and she devoted her life fully to her husband and family, while living in many places throughout Minnesota, Kansas, Arizona and Nebraska.
Lois loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers and enjoyed socializing with their friends. She was a member of the Decatur Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Eastern Star.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Vic; brothers, Melvin Johnson, Vernon (Frances) Johnson; sisters, Maxine (Bert) Ferguson, Christine (Ed) Reiger and Doris Ferguson.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (Joe) Evans of Buckeye, Ariz, Charlene (Keith Thompson) Sexton of Longview, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Uhing of Craig, Robyn (John) Sparks of Bancroft, David (NannaRae) Sexton of Rio Rancho, N.M;. great-grandchildren, Tyler (Eliana) Van Dyke of Chandler, Ariz., Blake Uhing and Forrest Uhing of Craig; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.