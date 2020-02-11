A memorial service for Lyle Larsen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Decatur City Auditorium. Interment will follow in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Lyle went home to his Savior on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Omaha. He was 77.
Lyle D. Larsen was born to Paul and Anna (McCloud) Larsen on Feb. 1, 1943, in Oakland, Neb.
He grew up on a farm west of Decatur and graduated from Decatur High School. It was there that he met his “good-hearted woman” and wife of 58 years, Patricia (Winingham). They were married at Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur on Oct. 29, 1961, and together, they raised five children: Lisa, Aleta, Lauree, Lyle Dennis and Brian. A true cowboy, Lyle was happiest on the back of a good horse, wherever it took him. Blessed with a keen ability to sense a horse’s potential, “there was never a sharper eye at the sale barn than his.”
Lucky for Lyle, he was always able to find a way to combine his passion for horses and roping with his passion for having a good time. He looked forward to every cattle drive and roping event at the Larsen Arena as an opportunity to be with friends and of course, to share a dance with his wife. To Lyle, sharing his stories, knowledge, and whatever he had with those around him was second nature.
Of course, there was also a tougher side to the “Mountain Man,” or “Bodie,” as his friends knew him. Among his proudest achievements were his three Nebraska Wrist Wrestling Championship titles. When he team roped, “if he couldn’t dally, he’d stop the steer with the strength in his arm alone.”
Described by his team roping buddies as “sharp as a tack,” Lyle had an uncanny ability to remember run times, how each steer would run and calculate payouts before entry fees had even been paid.
Later in life, Lyle’s greatest joy was spending time with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed sharing his stories with them and attending their horse shows and sporting events. He always reiterated to them that he was proud of his family above all else.
In heaven, Lyle will be greeted by his parents and his son, Lyle Dennis Larsen II. He is survived by his wife, Pat, his sisters Connie Syata and Phyllis Larsen; his children: Lisa (Todd) Maly, Aleta Jessen (RuVan King), Lauree (Jeff) Heine, and Brian Larsen (Lisa Sampson); grandchildren: Amanda Pond-McCarter (Ben Jensen), Samantha (Calvin) Shaw, Cheyanne Jessen, Mariah Jessen, Dylan Larsen, Derek Larsen and Evan Larsen; great-grandchildren: Dalton McCarter, Payton Pond, Hailey Jo Jensen, and Lani Shaw; as well as many other precious nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends.
Honorary pallbearers are: Larry Larsen, Charlie Redding, Jack Dunning, Jerry Dunning, Dave Dye, Tom Farrens, Don Newton, Pat Newton, Kenny Kohl, Clint Kerby, Scott Johnson, RuVan King, Eddie Maslonka, Garry Warren, Bob Richards, Danny Huffman, Wally Overfelt and Terry Berg. “Heavenly Pallbearers” are Lyle Dennis Larsen II, Joe Penny, Gary Heilbrun, Louie Beard, Terry Gallentine, Terry Brewer and Georgia Redding.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.