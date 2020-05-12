Marcella Arlene Hennig was born October 17, 1928, to Henry and Marjorie (Lass) Engel, in Lindy, Nebraska. She passed away April 29, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 91 years.
Marcella graduated from Homer High School. She attended junior college in Norfolk, studying early childhood development.
On February 6, 1948, Marcella and Gerald Hennig were united in marriage at the Methodist Parsonage in Fremont, Nebraska. Together they raised five children: Eugene, Lana, Deanna, Reanae and Carey.
Marcella attended the Rosalie United Methodist Church, receiving her 50-year pin in March of 2006. She worked at Walthill Public School and taught at Walthill Head Start School for many years. She loved her job and her students.
Marcella took pride in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved playing cards with family and friends. She loved to sit outside to watch the birds and the traffic on the highway from Oakland Heights.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; four sisters; four brothers.
She is survived by her children, Eugene Hennig of Juliette Mills, MD, Lana Bohannon of Oakland, NE, Deanna (Randy) Johnson of Norfolk, NE, Reanae (Rick) Shepherd of Avondale, AZ, Carey (Michelle) Hennig of Lincoln, NE; 10 grandchildren: Lisa, Jessica, Rachel, Rebecca, Ryan, Josh, Reva, Trevor, Bryan and Evan; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce, Helen, Mary Ann; brother, Vernon; many nieces and nephews; a host of friends.
Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.