Marian Larson

Graveside services for Marion Larson were held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home in Tekamah. She was 98.
Marian June Larson was born to William H. and Johanna (Engelhardt) Yost on June 15, 1922, near Harvard, Neb. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church of Harvard and attended school in Clay County Rural Districts #69, #32, Northeast Ward, then graduating from Harvard High School with the class of 1939.
During World War II, she moved to Las Vegas, Nev., where she worked at Clark County Telephone Company. Her marriage to Edmund Mesquin ended in divorce. They were blessed with the birth of a son, Norman, in 1943.
Marian and Norman returned to Harvard, where she was employed by Harvard State Bank.
On April 5, 1952, she married Gerald Larson, of Newman Grove, Neb. Jerry was employed by Nebraska Public Power District, which prompted several promotional moves. They lived in Norfolk, Ponca, Oakland, Tekamah, Creighton and Seward.
While living in Oakland, Marian worked at Farmers & Merchants National Bank, in Tekamah at the ASCS Office, in Creighton at the Law Office of Merritt Warren, and in Seward at Jones National Bank & Trust.
Following retirement in 1984, Marian and Jerry spent much of their time traveling in their RV. Their travels covered many states in U.S. and into Canada. In 2003, they returned to Tekamah to be near Norman and Mickey and to renew friendships of the 1960s. They continued going to the Nebraska Husker games until health problems forced them to watch on TV.
Marian was always up for a bridge game and belonged to several clubs in Tekamah. She was a charter member of the VFW Auxiliary in Harvard, a member of Family Campers and RVers and Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald; her son, Norman; brothers: Wayne, Clayton, and Stanley Yost; and sister, Adelaide McKnight.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Michelle Larson; granddaughter, Deanna Larson; grandson, Tim (Kris) Larson; great-grandchildren: Grace, Ellie and TJ Larson and Morgan Ryan. Also surviving are brother, Marvin (Mary Jane) Yost; sisters-in-law: Barbara Yost and Helen Yost; several nieces and nephews and also what Marian called her Larson Family—sisters-in-law: Janet (Jim) Atkinson, Melba Larson; and brother-in-law, Don Larson.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.